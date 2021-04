Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2021) – Clearview Acres in Rock Springs may experience water interruptions Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m.

According to Margaret Fortuna, the water operator for Clearview Acres, there is an inlet main leak in the main service line going into Clearview Acres. She said that water might have to be shut off several times throughout the day.

Fortuna wanted to make note that the water interruption is for Wednesday only.