Water line break closes road in Green River

Water line break in Green River – Photo submitted by the City of Green River, Wyoming

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — City of Green River crews are currently working on a water line break that has closed down North 5th East and has affected the water use of some businesses on the East Side of the street.

Crews began working on the break this morning and anticipate the road closure for most of the day. The affected business will include the Loaf and Jug. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.