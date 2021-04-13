Water line project to close parts of Monroe Avenue in Green River for 45 days

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 13, 2021) — The Monroe & East Teton water line project will start tomorrow April 14. The first phase of construction will close Monroe Ave from West Teton to Wilderness Court. During this phase, through traffic will not be possible from West Teton to Wilderness Court.

Once construction moves into the second phase the traffic control and road closure will be updated.

The city urges motorists to watch for to road signs and plan ahead.

Lewis and Lewis is the contractor on this project and the project will take 45 days to complete.