Water line repairs on Monday to leave residents without water for a few hours

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 31, 2021) – The city of Green River announced today that a portion of Colorado Street will be closed for several hours on Monday, April 5, due to a water line leak.

Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems Superintendent, said the homeowners will be without water for approximately 6-8 hours. The outage will affect 8 customers.

Palmer said the road closure on Colorado will be from Tennessee to Upland and residence at 2115, 2125, 2145, 2140, 2130, 2120 and 2110 Colorado street will be affected by the water outage. Palmer said the city will hang door hangers on the residence affected