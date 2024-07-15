Water line work will shut down Uinta Drive/Astle Avenue intersection tomorrow

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

Green River city crews will be repairing a water line on Astle Avenue at the intersection of Uinta Drive tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16. The work is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. with an estimated finishing time of 6 p.m. During that time period, the intersection of Astle Avenue will be closed. See the map above for alternative routes.

