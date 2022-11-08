Waterfowl hunters be aware of license and stamp requirements

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — If you are preparing to waterfowl hunt this season, be sure to have all your licenses and stamps before heading out. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to remind the public that Wyoming has several license and stamp requirements that hunters must abide by when afield.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“Each license and stamp Game and Fish requires helps waterfowl conservation and improves habitat for the birds,” said Noelle Smith, Game and Fish migratory game bird and wetland biologist.



Here are the Wyoming requirements:

A game bird hunting license. Hunters under 14 do not need a license if accompanied by an adult hunter with a valid game bird license.

Proof of hunter education if you were born after Jan. 1, 1966.

A conservation stamp. All licensed hunters must possess a conservation stamp with the exception of a daily hunting license or holders of a special license. Refer to Game and Fish regulations for specific license holders who are exempt.

The Harvest Information Program or HIP permit. The HIP permit is free but is specific to each state. Licensed hunters will need to obtain a Wyoming HIP permit to hunt migratory birds in Wyoming and can do so on the Game and Fish website.

The Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Federal Duck Stamp). This is required for hunting ducks, geese and mergansers. This is only required for hunters 16 years of age or older. The Federal Duck Stamp can be purchased at a U.S. Post Office, some license-selling agents throughout the state and on the Game and Fish website.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Hunters who harvest banded ducks are asked to report the band to the North American Bird Banding Program along with the location of the harvest, species and band number.

“This information helps Game and Fish collect information on birds and their habitats as well as contributes to developing hunting regulations and other management efforts,” Smith said.



Hunters can view additional waterfowl and migratory bird hunting requirements and season dates in the 2022 Upland Game Bird, Small Game, Migratory Game Bird and Wild Turkey Hunting Regulations.