Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Due to a waterline break on Flaming Gorge Way, motorists will encounter a road closure and detour. For the second time this year, a water line break in front of the County Courthouse has forced officials to detour traffic. City crews are currently in the process of repairing the break, which will take most of the day.

Traffic is being detoured on both sides.