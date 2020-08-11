Waterline project begins in Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — A new water line is being placed on the Northside of Green River that will help improve water pressure for fire protection.

Jackman Construction started the $170,000 dollar project this week on North Third West between Railroad Avenue and Flaming Gorge Way.

The new water line will connect with the main water line on Flaming Gorge Way.

The project will also include a water line on the north side of Flaming Gorge Way on the backside of Yeager Autobody.

The project will cause a road closure on North Third West, but should not affect travel on Flaming Gorge Way.

The project should be completed by the end of September.