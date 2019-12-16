Wayne Silvers (Nov. 29, 1965 – Dec. 11, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) — Wayne Silvers, 54, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1965, in Rock Springs, the son of Malcolm and Billie Jean Silvers.

Wayne attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1984 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was a United States Marine veteran.

Wayne was employed as manager of Rock Springs Tire Service for many years. He also was employed by Sweetwater County Wildland Fire and later became the Deputy Fire Warden. Wayne also worked for Black Butte Coal Company.

His interests included spending time with his family, friends and fur babies. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, riding his side-by side-and four-wheeling off road.

Survivors include his companion of many years, Susie Estes of Rock Springs; his former wives, Elaine Nitse of Pennsylvania and DeeDee Silvers Smithies of Rock Springs; two daughters, Kayla Carmine-Silvers of Rock Springs and Kellie Legerski of Riverton; two brothers, Darrell Silvers and wife Lora of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and Tim Silvers and wife Frances of Rock Springs; one grand-daughter Izabella Mae Silvers of Rock Springs,; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Sean Silvers; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors and interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

The family of Wayne Silvers respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice.