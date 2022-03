WCW is looking for nominations for Wyoming’s outstanding female entrepreneurs

Shutterstock photo

March 21, 2022 — The Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) is currently seeking nominations for Wyoming’s outstanding female entrepreneurs. According to the WCW website, nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has continuously operated for at least three years.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In a statement on the WCW website, Jennifer Wilmetti, Chair of the Wyoming Council for Women stated, “The impact of female entrepreneurs across the state of Wyoming is tremendous. Starting and maintaining a small business requires tremendous courage and a belief in self that the Wyoming Council for Women celebrates. We encourage women entrepreneurs, as well as their families, friends, and colleagues, to submit a nomination so we can recognize and celebrate the amazing Wyoming women helping to drive our local economies. ”

Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. The entry deadline is April 30, 2022.

Nomination forms are now available at wyomingwomenscouncil.org.