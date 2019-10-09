WDE receives federal grant to strengthen computer science education

Cheyenne, Wyoming — The Wyoming Department of Education is one of nine entities across the country to be awarded federal grant money for Career and Technical Education, according to a WDE press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

The WDE will use the grant to help serve school districts in rural communities, and has already formed partnerships to make sure these under-served areas develop Computer Science curriculum.

Project partners include:

Carbon County School District #1

Fremont County School District #14

Uinta County School District #1

University of Wyoming

Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board

Wyoming Workforce Development Council

Computer Science Teachers Association, Wyoming Chapter

American Institutes for Research

“We know that access to high-quality Career and Technical Education options can open up new pathways to success for students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in announcing the grant recipients. “It’s gratifying to see each of these grantees rethinking education and modernizing workforce training in their communities to ensure students have the skills they need for in-demand, high-paying jobs.”

Advertisement

The funds will assist districts that serve students in Qualified Opportunity Zones. These zones are designed to spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities throughout the country by providing tax benefits to investors who invest eligible capital into these communities.