WDE Superintendent Balow to join Gov. Gordon Wednesday to discuss Smart Start School Reopenings

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillan Balow will join Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 to provide an update on the Smart Start Working Group.

The Smart Start group is a committee charged by the Governor’s COVID-19 Education Task Force to develop guidance for reopening schools in the fall. The guidance is to assist school and district leaders in their efforts to reopen schools next school year.

The group started their work in early June and consists of school district leaders and educators, health professionals, representatives from the Governor’s Office, and technology partners.

The Task Force is co-chaired by Wanda Maloney, Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) Accountability Director and Stephanie Pyle, Senior Administrator of the Public Health Division with the Wyoming Department of Health.

The WDE, along with the Wyoming Department of Health, submitted an initial draft document on June 26 to the Governor’s COVID 19 Education Task Force for review.

This Smart Start working document, which will be released directly following the press conference, provides requirements, recommendations, and considerations based on a three-tiered definition of possible reopening and operating scenarios schools may face.

This information is designed to support school districts and health officials in defining a plan that will address the needs of students, teachers, and staff at a local level.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.