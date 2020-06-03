WDH COVID-19 state recovered cases number adjusted downward

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — Uinta County reported the state’s only new lab-confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19 Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, Wyoming’s total, as of Tuesday report, stands at 701 cases.

The WDH website recovery numbers were adjust downward Tuesday, now stating 534 statewide cases have recovered. Monday’s report stated the recovered case number as 667 with Sunday’s total stated as 658. No details were given as to why the number was adjusted downward.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 testing numbers are now at 25,819.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday’s postings: Albany (23, -), Big Horn (5, -), Campbell (18, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (252, -), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (65, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (22, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (10, +1), and Washakie (32, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (31), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).