WDH, Gov. Gordon urge Wyoming residents to limit spread of COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — As Wyoming’s reported number of lab-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases grows past the 1,000 case mark, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding Wyomingites that simple steps meant to limit the spread of the virus are more important than ever.

Advertisement

WDH and Gov. Mark Gordon recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart, as masks can help block virus transmission.

The State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist also reminds people to respect directions, such as quarantine or isolation orders, they may receive if told they have been exposed to the virus.