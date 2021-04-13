WDH recommends health providers suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 12, 2021) — Effective immediately, Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Sweetwater County has given 540 Johnson & Johnson Vaccines through April 12, 2021, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The website shows 9,513 given statewide.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine:

Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.