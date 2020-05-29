WDH reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and one related death Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — Wyoming’s number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 13 Thursday according to the Wyoming Health Department (WDH) web site.

The state also recorded its 15th death related to the disease on Thursday, an older man in Natrona County who was a resident of a Casper nursing home.

The WDH reported seven new cases in Fremont County, three in Natrona County, two in Washakie county and a single new case in Albany County. In all, Wyoming now stands at 667 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state’s recovery numbers continue to improve. As of Thursday’s report, 634 cases have recovered, which is an improvement of 10 from Wednesday’s report. Wyoming number of probable cases in now listed at 209.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday’s postings: Albany (22, +1), Big Horn (4, -), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (232, +7), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (61, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (18, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (30, +2), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (29), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Park (2), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).