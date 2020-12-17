WDH reports 23 more coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (December 17, 2020) — Twenty-three coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older adult Converse County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Converse County man died earlier this month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized both within Wyoming and in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 351 coronavirus-related deaths, 35,113 lab-confirmed cases and 5,480 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .