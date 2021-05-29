WDH warns of summer disease spread by ticks

May 29, 2021 — From the Wyoming Department of Health

As the weather around the state beings to warm, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) offers simple advice to help families avoid some potentially serious insect-related diseases associated with the summer months.

Serious diseases sometimes spread by infected ticks in Wyoming include tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), and Colorado tick fever (CTF).

Tularemia symptoms include fever, swollen and painful lymph glands, inflamed eyes, sore throat, mouth sores, skin ulcers, and diarrhea. If the bacteria are inhaled, symptoms can include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, dry cough and progressive weakness, and pneumonia. Initial RMSF symptoms may include fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, lack of appetite, and severe headache. Later signs and symptoms may include rash, abdominal pain, joint pain, and diarrhea. CTF usually causes fever, headache, muscle, and joint pain, and, occasionally, a rash.

People can be exposed to ticks when walking through, playing, or sitting in brushy and grassy areas, or handling certain animals.

Steps to help avoid tick-related diseases include:

Apply insect repellents such as those containing 20 percent or more DEET and/or picaridin.

Wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to see ticks crawling on clothing.

Tuck pant legs into socks.

Upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, search yourself and your children for ticks and remove them if found.

Check pets for ticks; use tick control products recommended by veterinarians.

Carefully handle live or dead potentially infected animals such as rabbits and rodents.

