We may have a snowy year end and snowy New Years

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 31, 2019) – 2019 may end and 2020 may begin on a snowy and windy note according to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

The Sweetwater County area could see some snow accumulation tonight and again on New Year’s Day. Locally, snow amounts could be around ½ inch tonight with another one to two inches Wednesday. Local driving conditions may be hampered by strong winds gusting to around 30 mph tonight and Wednesday. Click here for the local seven-day weather forecast.

Other areas of the state are forecasting snowy conditions for tonight and tomorrow. The Riverton/Lander area could see three to five inches of new snow on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch for tonight through Thursday has been posted for that area.

Evanston is expecting one to two inches of New Year’s Day snow and another inch Wednesday night.

The Rawlins area is forecasting one to two inches of new snow Wednesday with winds at 25 to 55 mph in the afternoon. The Laramie forecast is calling only for snow showers tonight and New Year’s Day, but with gusting winds between 25 and 50 mph through Wednesday night.