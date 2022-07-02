We were fortunate for June’s “average” weather month, others not as lucky

July 2, 2022 — The National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting that June’s area weather featured average temperatures but below-average amounts of moisture. High pressure dominated the weather for most of the month of June, keeping the region drier than normal.

Rock Springs was an exception to the area’s lack of moisture, receiving 96% of the normal amount of moisture for June (.67″). Other areas were not as fortunate. Big Piney registered just 19% of average June precipitation. The Lander and Riverton areas recorded 1% and 6%, respectively. Lander tied their record for the driest June since records started being kept in 1892. It was the third driest June for Riverton since 1907.

June’s 24-hour temperatures in Rock Springs averaged 61.8 degrees, a little less than one degree above normal. Most other area temperature averages were within one degree of their average.