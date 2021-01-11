WearBlueDay brings awareness to human trafficking in U.S.

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 11, 2021) – Monday, Jan. 11, is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. To recognize the cause, many around Sweetwater County are wearing blue.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security created the #WearBlueDay to bring awareness of human trafficking. The idea is to take photos of oneself wearing blue and use the hashtag #WearBlueDay when posting on social media.

According to KSDK, Interstate-80 is one of the busiest interstates in the country for human trafficking.

On Monday, Crystal Martin and Jamie Shields from Sweetwater Against Trafficking, along with Beck Shields, stopped by the Green River Police Department. While all wearing blue, the individuals and police department showed they are all committed to the cause.