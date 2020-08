Darrian Mechling

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) WEATHER ALERT — This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

Showers and thunderstorms producing wind gusts between 45

and 55 mph. Only brief rainfall will occur in Sweetwater County. Now through 5:30 p.m. This includes Wamsutter and Interstate 80, east of Point of Rocks to Creston Junction.