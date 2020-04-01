Weather folks say “snow tonight and Thursday” for much of the area

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued weather statements and advisories for much of the surrounding area.

Here is Rock Springs and Green River, forecasters are calling for snow accumulations of two to three inches tonight into Thursday. That same amount of snow accumulation could also occur in Eastern Sweetwater County including Wamsutter. Driving conditions could become dangerous with slick roads and reduced visibility.

The Riverton/Lander area could see new snow accumulation totals of two to four inches tonight and Thursday. Fremont County and the higher elevations of Sweetwater and Sublette counties are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. tonight until noon on Thursday.

Higher elevations of Carbon and Albany counties could see new snow totals of five to 10 inches. Lower snow totals are expected on the I-80 corridor between Rawlins and Laramie.

Natrona County will also be under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight and Thursday. The city of Casper’s forecast is calling for four to eight inches of snow later tonight and into Thursday.