Weather Service issues a Friday Red Flag Warning for the area

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — For a second straight day, Sweetwater County and portions of Southwest Wyoming will be under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Once again, the Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Forecasters are calling for another day of high temperatures coupled with very low humidities and some possible gusty winds this afternoon and early evening. The winds will create erratic fire behavior, and potential new fire starts.

Winds are expected to be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph. Area humidity will be as low as seven percent with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

