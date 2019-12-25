Weather Service issues area Christmas weather advisories

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 25, 2019) – The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a special weather statement for parts of Sweetwater and some surrounding counties.

West Sweetwater and South Lincoln counties could receive light to occasionally moderate snow today. Total accumulations could be between one and three inches.

Travelers may experience some problems with blowing snow causing visibility to be reduced to a few hundred feet and roads becoming slippery.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Eastern Sweetwater County through Christmas evening. Periods of snow, moderate at times with total snow accumulations of two to five inches. Roads could become wet or even dry by midday Christmas, but strong snow showers in the afternoon into the evening will quickly make roads treacherous where the most intense showers occur.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Carbon County now through Christmas evening. Snow expected. Snow may be heavy at times, especially

tomorrow afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations of three to five inches. Wind gusts to 15 to 20 mph during the day will result in patchy blowing snow and reduced

visibility.