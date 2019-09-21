Weather Service Issues Freeze Watch For Tonight/Sunday Morning

Rock Springs, WY (9/21/19) – The calendar says it is still summer through Sunday. That has not stopped the National Weather Service in Riverton from issuing a Freeze Watch for Sweetwater County and other areas from late tonight through Sunday morning.

The weather folks are calling for Sweetwater County lows to range between 29 – 32 degrees which could cause harm to sensitive plants and vegetables. Rock Springs and Green River’s forecast low for tonight is 31 degrees. Sunday night’s low temperature is expected to be warmer at 37 degrees.

Tonight’s freeze warning has also been issued for Carbon County (20-28 degrees), and Fremont County (28-33 degree).