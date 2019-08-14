Weather Service Issues Red Flag Fire Warnings For Area Counties

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued Red Flag Fire Warning for Sublette, Lincoln, Fremont, and Carbon Counties for early this afternoon until evening hours.

The weather service is warning that low humidities and expected gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. Humidity in most areas will be as low at 15% with wind gust expected to be near or in excess of 30 mph.

Please make sure campfires are completely extinguished before leaving campgrounds. Also, avoid driving or parking in high, dead grass as a spark can ignite dry vegetation.