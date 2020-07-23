Webinars scheduled today for WBC Relief Fund and Mitigation Funds

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) announced the Wyoming Business Relief Program applications for the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund are expected to open in a couple of weeks.

According to their website, the WBC is administering the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund – the next two grant funds of the COVID-19 Business Relief Program. This program will provide $225 million to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits for expenses and revenue losses experienced during the health crisis.

A webinar for business owners is are scheduled for noon today with a webinar for nonprofits planned for 1 p.m. today. According to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, registration for the webinars is available at https://wyomingbusiness.org/wyobizrelief.