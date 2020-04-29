Webinars start today for business owner questions on new public health orders

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — The Wyoming Business Council will host six standalone webinar meetings at 8 a.m. and noon today, Thursday, April 30, and again Friday, May 1 to answer questions about the Wyoming’s modified public health orders that ease restrictions.

These webinars are designed to provide information to business owners in industries including restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, tattoo shops, cosmetology, barber shops, massage therapy and other personal-care services, but any business owner with questions or concerns is encouraged to participate. Business owners can sign up at: https://wyomingbusiness.org/transition

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon announced new public health orders will become effective on Friday, May 1. These orders will allow gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions.

From Governor Gordon’s Tuesday, April 28, 2020 news conference:

Under modified order Number 1, gyms will be permitted to open on Friday, May 1, by adhering to public health guidelines outlined in the new order. These include limits on the number of patrons in the facility, a requirement that the staff wears face coverings, and the closure of locker rooms. Gyms are also prohibited from offering one-on-one personal training and group classes. This order is also modified to allow child care centers and home daycares to reopen or continue to operate under specific conditions and precautions. These include limiting groups of people to fewer than 10 per room and implementing screening and cleaning protocols.

Under modified order Number 3, nail and hair salons, barbershops, cosmetology, electrology, esthetic service, massage therapy services, tattoo, body art, and piercing shops may also open in a limited capacity on Friday, May 1, under certain conditions. These include operational requirements limiting the number of patrons, screening of patrons and staff for symptoms of illness or exposure to a person with COVID-19, requiring patrons and staff to wear face coverings, and eliminating waiting areas.