Website lists Green River and Rock Springs two of the safest cities in the state

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — According to the website, HomeSnacks.net, both Green River and Rock Springs are one of the ten safest cities to live in Wyoming.

Green River was listed as number five with Rock Springs at number nine. The safest place to live in Wyoming? According to the website, that would be Kemmerer, with Glenrock number two.

This is the sixth year HomeSnacks.net has listed Wyoming’s safest cities. Results are based on FBI data on property crimes and violent crimes per capita for every town in the state with over 2,000 residents. If your curious, just 25 towns in the state have populations over 2,000.

