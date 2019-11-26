Website names Cowboy’s Wilson as MW Defensive Player of the Week

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) – On Monday, the website College Sports Madness named Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson as its Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. The honor comes from his performance in Wyoming’s 17-7 win over Colorado State.

Last Friday night, Wilson recorded eight tackles, including five solo tackles, and intercepted a pass in the Pokes 17-7 win over Colorado State. His fourth quarter interception ended Colorado State’s final chance to get back in the game.

Friday night’s interception was Wilson’s fourth of the season, tying him for second in the Mountain West Conference and tenth in the nation. Wilson ranks as number four in Mountain West history in career tackles with 404.

Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III was named the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week. The two will meet Saturday on the field in Colorado Springs, Colorado when Wyoming (7-4 overall, 4-3 MW) plays at Air Force (9-2 overall, 6-1 MW) in the final regular season game.

Hammond was also named the Offensive Player of the Week by the Mountain West Conference with UNLV’s cornerback Jericho Flowers named the Defensive Player of the Week by the conference.