Website rank Lovell as Wyoming’s ‘Poorest City for 2021’

(December 22, 2020) — While it’s usually nice to get a little national recognition, for the town of Lovell, this time not so much. According to the website roadsnacks.net, Lovell is the “Poorest City to Live in Wyoming” for 2021. The website gave Lovell the title based on the city of 2,237, averaging “the lowest median household income in Wyoming and the 2nd highest poverty rate.” On a positive note, it also stated Lovell’s cost of living ranks in the bottom 15% of places to live in the state.

Second on the roadsnacks.net Poorest Cities in Wyoming list was Afton, followed by Torrington, Laramie, Powell, Mills, Evanston, Riverton, Thermopolis, and Worland. Only towns with a population of 2,000 or more qualified.

Roadsnacks.net listed other state’s “Poorest Cities to Live.” They include Ephraim, Utah, Sisseton, South Dakota, and Prairie View, Texas. To view the complete roadsnacks.net story concerning Wyoming towns, click here.