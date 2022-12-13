WEDA elects new executive committee

Vice President – Kayla McDonald, Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Economic Development Association elected new leadership in December. The officers serve as the executive committee for WEDA, a non-profit organization that represents nearly 200 economic developers, communities, and organizations in Wyoming.

The new executive committee is:

President – Phil Christopherson, Energy Capital Economic Development

Vice President – Kayla McDonald, Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition

Treasurer – Kevin Kershisnik, IDEA Inc.

Secretary – Betsey Hale, Cheyenne LEADS

“The leadership on the WEDA board is strong heading into 2023, and we are focused on representing all communities in Wyoming –both large and small—to reach their economic development goals and continue to better the state,” said Phil Christopherson, WEDA president and CEO of Energy Capital Economic Development in Gillette. “We are grateful for these volunteers who devote their time to the board.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve and work closely with my counterparts from around the State, I have enjoyed being a part of the WEDA Board since 2019,” said Kayla McDonald, newly elected WEDA Vice President and Economic Development Specialist for Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. “It is a great time to be involved with this outstanding team of leaders from across the state of Wyoming. We are focused on working together with our partners to continue to provide leadership and support to foster economic development in Wyoming. ”

WEDA is governed by an eight-member volunteer board of economic developers and other stakeholders and is led by an executive director. The board also has five ex-officio members representing the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, and the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more about the newly-elected leadership and all board members by visiting the WEDA website.