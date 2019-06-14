WEDA Names New Board Member

Rock Springs, WY (6/14/19) – WEDA has announced the newest member of the WEDA Board of Directors is Kayla McDonald, Business Development Director for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC).

McDonald has been involved in Economic Development in Wyoming for several years and helped in the development and creation of the Sweetwater County’s economic development organization, which includes the City of Rock Springs, the City of Green River, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and the Sweetwater County Commissioners.

McDonald, a Wyoming native, received her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Franklin University and has completed the Oklahoma University-Economic Development Institute, receiving her program certification. She plans to pursue her CEcD certification in 2020.