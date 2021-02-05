Wedding Planning: It’s all fun and games, until you’re engaged

Advertisement

Kylie Smith, [email protected]

This last Christmas, I got engaged to my best friend! YAY!

I was not expecting it and was starting to believe it would never happen. I thought I knew everything until I was completely caught off guard on Christmas Day surrounded by family.

I probably said 100 swear words in under two minutes, crouched down in a squat like a football player and there was definitely some ugly crying. You know how it is.

And like everyone else, I have had my wedding planned since I was a little girl. Of course, I figured Belle and Cinderella would be there, but what can I say, we can’t have it all.

I don’t think it was even three days later, and I was already driving my family nuts about wedding planning. Obviously, I have never planned a wedding, so I had no clue what I was getting myself into.

Once I got my toes in the water and saw everything that you must do to plan this picture-perfect wedding, I began to get a little scared.

We live in Wyoming, and want the wedding to be in Pinedale, and the only thing you can count on is for the weather to be unpredictable.

How are you supposed to even pick a date?

You never know if it will rain, snow, or be sunny with a chance of blowing away with the 65- plus miles per hour wind gusts.

Don’t even get me started about the food. I am so close to having chicken nuggets with spicy buffalo sauce at this point.

I don’t know how many times I have say, “Vegas or a courthouse sounds better than this.”

Between all the stress, excitement and COVID-19 restrictions, I know that this will be one of the most magical days in my life, and it will all be worth it!

If you have any tips, tricks, or just some advice, reach out! I promise I don’t spend all of my time planning my wedding. Well, not ALL of my time, at least.

Until then, I will be taking care of my lovely customers here at WyoRadio and Wyo4News!