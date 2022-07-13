Wednesday Happenings: Ribbon cutting, Farmers Market, free concert, candidate gathering

July 13, 2022 — It is going to be a busy Wednesday with residents having a variety of events to attend.
Fun things to do today include Dip, Dodge, and Splash at Century West Park from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This is a free event for all ages.
The Green River Farmer’s Market will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Uinta and Roosevelt. The Rock Springs Main Street Market will take place Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on South Main Street.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be hosting a ribbon-cutting and artist reception for the new Art Underground display in Downtown Rock Springs. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Art Underground Gallery in the pedestrian underpass. This marks the fourth year of the Art Underground Gallery.
This evening the Sweetwater GOP will be presenting a meet-and-greet event. At the last report, 40 state and local Republican candidates were scheduled to be in attendance. The event will take place at the Expedition Island Pavilion from 6 to 8 this evening. See a list of candidates scheduled to attend.
Tonight’s free Concert in the Park will feature the classic rock bank Stones Throe. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
