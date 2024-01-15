Wednesday is the final day for BLM RMP public comments

January 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After numerous public meetings and a comment deadline extension, the public comment phase of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Resource Management Plan will end on Wednesday, January 17. Residents will have that time to submit comments on the proposed plans outlined by the BLM involving 3.6 million acres of public lands and 3.7 million acres of Federal mineral estate in portions of Sweetwater, Lincoln, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties.

According to the BLM, the purpose of RMP is to establish guidance, objectives, policies, and management actions for public lands administered by the Rock Springs Field Office.

The four BLM Alternatives are:

Alternative A (No Action Alternative) – Resources on lands administered by the BLM within the planning area are currently managed under the Green River RMP (1997) and Jack Morrow Hills Coordinated Activity Plan (CAP) (2004), as amended. Management under Alternative A represents a continuation of these management plans, which balances the protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.

Alternative B (Agency Preferred Alternative) – Alternative B emphasizes conservation of resource values with constraints on resource uses. Relative to all alternatives, Alternative B conserves the most land area for physical, biological, and cultural resources.

Alternative B emphasizes the improvement and protection of habitat for wildlife and sensitive plant and animal species, improvement of riparian areas, and implementation of management actions that improve water quality and enhance protection of cultural resources.

Alternative C – Alternative C emphasizes resource uses (e.g., energy and mineral development and other commodity uses).

Relative to all alternatives, Alternative C proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development and the least protective management actions for physical, biological, and cultural resources while maintaining protections required by laws and regulations. Under this alternative, development and use of resources within the planning area would occur with intensive management of surface disturbing and disruptive activities.

Alternative D – Alternative D explores a management approach that is less restrictive for resource uses than Alternative B while also having a greater conservation focus than Alternative C. This approach allows for opportunities to use and develop resources within the planning area while promoting environmental conservation.

Most local and state officials have opposed the BLM’s current preferred Alternative B plan and all other proposed plans.