Wednesday’s happenings include the final Dip, Dodge & Slide

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — With schools starting back up in season in just a couple of weeks, some of Sweetwater County’s most popular summer activities are starting to wind down.

Today marks the last scheduled Dip, Dodge & Slide event at Century West Park. As always, the dodge ball games, hillside slip, and slide will be in session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Green River Farmer’s Market will again be held at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt from 4 until 7 p.m. WyoRadio will be broadcasting from tonight’s event. The Green River Farmers Market is scheduled to run into September.

Tonight at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park, the Powell Brothers will be performing county music as part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Concert Series. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets. The Summer Concert Series will conclude on Wednesday, August 26.

Coming up Friday night, the Rock Springs Civic Center will be showing the movie Frozen 2 in Bunning Park. There is no admittance to watch the movie which will begin at dusk. Again, attendees need to bring their own chairs and blankets.