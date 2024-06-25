Week four of Concerts In The Park brings Ain’t From Here to Bunning Park

June 25th, 2024 – Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The much-loved Concerts in the Park series returns this week, featuring Ain’t From Here’s unique “American Blue Dirt” style. Prepare for a blend of bluegrass, harmonious trios, and catchy melodies at Bunning Park, starting at 7 p.m. this Wednesday. This WyoRadio-sponsored concert promises an unforgettable night. Entrance is free, and concessions will be available.

Meet the Band

Braydon Peterson

Braydon grew up in the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Kansas. His musical journey, which began with numerous short-lived musical projects in his hometown, eventually led him to the vibrant music scene of Norfolk, Virginia. After a year of solo performances, Braydon found his musical home in Fort Collins, Colorado, with Ain’t From Here.

Jeremy Smith

Meanwhile, Jeremy’s love affair with music began at a very early age in Sherman, Texas, where his father played in a country band. Over the years, Jeremy’s musical palette expanded to include Rock, Jazz, Hip-Hop, and EDM. However, it was Country music, his first love, that he returned to with Ain’t From Here.

Brett Ross

On the other hand, Brett has been making music since the fourth grade in his small hometown of Stillwater, New Jersey. After releasing two albums with the neo-soul group Mungo’s List, Brett sought new musical horizons in Fort Collins, where he found his rhythm with Ain’t From Here.

Corey Clark

Last but not least, Corey, the band’s Bass Guitarist and vocalist, is another integral member of Ain’t From Here. Although his bio wasn’t available at the time of publication, his contributions to the band’s unique sound cannot be understated.

Connect with the band

Ain’t From Here has a strong presence online. You can learn more about the band on their website and listen to their latest album, “How Hard Could It Be”, as well as most of their catalog, on their YouTube channel. They’re also on major social platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. For those who want more after the Concerts in the Park, the band lists all their upcoming shows on their website and Facebook.

This Wednesday, everyone is invited to experience “American Blue Dirt” at Bunning Park on Wednesday, June 26th at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this auditory feast! Brought to you by WyoRadio.