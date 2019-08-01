Weekend Road Work Scheduled on U.S. Highway 89

Moose, Wyoming — Pavement preservation continues in Grand Teton National Park throughout this coming weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 2, road work will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 89 between Pacific Creek Road and the Moran Junction Entrance Station. There will be flaggers stationed throughout the work zone to direct traffic through the entrance station. Travelers should expect up to 30-minute delays as chip seal activities are underway and the highway is reduced to one lane of travel. The Pacific Creek boat launch will remain open for use during road work, but users should expect delays getting to and from the boat launch.

Road work is also scheduled for this coming Saturday, Aug. 3. Work will take place on U.S. Highway 89 south of Moran Junction between Triangle X Ranch and Elk Ranch Flats, as well as a small work zone at a pullout just south of the Jackson Hole Airport. Travelers should expect up to 30-minute delays. Road work will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

A traditional cattle drive is also taking place early Saturday morning between Elk Ranch Flats and east of Moran Junction on U.S. Highway 26/89/191. The road will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic between approximately 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the cattle drive.

To avoid travel delays, motorists may choose to use an alternate route and drive the Teton Park Road between Jackson Lake Junction and Moose Junction. Road work is weather and temperature dependent.

Travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit on chip seal pavement to reduce the risk of debris damaging cars or windshields. Visitors can expect temporary delays and reduced speed limits in these mobile construction zones.

In addition to the pavement preservation work, the final phase of emergency repairs related to the June 2017 washout of the Gros Ventre Road will occur late this summer. Work is expected to begin in mid-August and continue into November. Traffic delays associated with the Gros Ventre Road repair project will be limited to 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The work will focus on realigning the road to restore the original 45 m.p.h. speed limit and replacing the concrete barriers with a guardrail. Additional stream bank armoring will occur upstream and downstream from the work that was completed in the fall of 2017.

Travelers can call the park road information line at 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to get information about road work locations in the park.