Weekend Scoreboard: Area High School Football, Volleyball, and Swimming

September 15 – 16, 2023
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Green River 0
Results:
Game 1 – Kelly Walsh 25 – Green River 14
Game 2 – Kelly Walsh 25 – Green River 17
Game 3 – Kelly Walsh 25 – Green River 22
Friday Area High School Football
Sheridan 57 – Rock Springs 14 (at Sheridan)
Worland 10 – Green River 7
Mountain View 14 – Thermopolis 0 (at Mountain View)
Lovell 20 – Lyman 12
Friday Area High School Girl’s Swimming and Diving
Rock Springs and Green River at the Rock Springs Invitational – No results available
Friday Area High School Tennis
Green River and Rock Springs at the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne
Boys Results:
Rock Springs High School placed 5th – Total points 16
Green River High School placed 6th – Total points 15
Girls Results:
Rock Springs High School placed 3rd – Total points 31
Green River High School placed 4th – Total point 41
Friday Area High School Cross County
Green River at the Rawlins Invitational – No results available
Friday Area High School Golf
Green River and Lyman qualifying golfers at the 3A State Tournament in Worland – No results available
Rock Spring qualifying golfer at 4A State Tournament in Sheridan – No results available
Saturday Area High School Tennis
Green River and Rock Springs at the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne
Saturday Area High School Swim
Rock Springs at Green River Invitational
1. Green River High School – 441
2. Rawlins High School – 161
3. Lyman High School – 146
4. Evanston High School – 143
5. Kemmerer High School – 139
6. Rock Springs High School – 137
7. Riverton Girls Swim Team – 129