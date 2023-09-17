Weekend Scoreboard: Area High School Football, Volleyball, and Swimming

September 15 – 16, 2023

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Green River 0

Results:

Game 1 – Kelly Walsh 25 – Green River 14

Game 2 – Kelly Walsh 25 – Green River 17

Game 3 – Kelly Walsh 25 – Green River 22

Friday Area High School Football

Sheridan 57 – Rock Springs 14 (at Sheridan)

Worland 10 – Green River 7

Mountain View 14 – Thermopolis 0 (at Mountain View)

Lovell 20 – Lyman 12

Friday Area High School Girl’s Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at the Rock Springs Invitational – No results available

Friday Area High School Tennis

Green River and Rock Springs at the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne

Boys Results:

Rock Springs High School placed 5th – Total points 16

Green River High School placed 6th – Total points 15

Girls Results:

Rock Springs High School placed 3rd – Total points 31

Green River High School placed 4th – Total point 41

Friday Area High School Cross County

Green River at the Rawlins Invitational – No results available

Friday Area High School Golf

Green River and Lyman qualifying golfers at the 3A State Tournament in Worland – No results available

Rock Spring qualifying golfer at 4A State Tournament in Sheridan – No results available

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Green River and Rock Springs at the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne

Saturday Area High School Swim

Rock Springs at Green River Invitational

1. Green River High School – 441

2. Rawlins High School – 161

3. Lyman High School – 146

4. Evanston High School – 143

5. Kemmerer High School – 139

6. Rock Springs High School – 137

7. Riverton Girls Swim Team – 129