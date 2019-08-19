Welcome Week Picnic at Western

Students, faculty and staff at Western Wyoming Community College were treated to a picnic of hamburgers and hot dogs as part of Western’s Welcome Week activities.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Western’s Executive Chef Aaron Moran stands over the grill at the Welcome Week Picnic on Monday.

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College students, faculty and staff were treated to a Welcome Week picnic on Monday.

The picnic and fun games and activities happened out on the Western Commons area in front of the school.

Welcome Week continues Tuesday with Orientation Day in Western’s Theater. This event from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is mandatory for all students.

First day of classes is Wednesday.

Tucker Tomlinson, left, and Ryan Winger try to sink a bean bag playing corn hole at Western’s Welcome Week Picnic.

The Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team hosts Central Wyoming College starting at noon on Thursday.

Western’s Athletic Director Lu Sweet gets dunked at the Welcome Week Picnic.
Lady Mustang basketball players smile for the camera at Western’s Welcome Week Picnic. In front from left are Keeva Mahoney, LaDeitra Hobson, Danyale Thomas and Noah Harris. In back from left are Kyra Meredith, Samantha Lewis, Tori Ross and Brittney Henrie.

 

Students spread out on Western Common at lunchtime on Monday to enjoy a meal of hamburgers and hot dogs and all the fixings. In front from left are Luswin Trujillo, Rene Guadarrama and David Medina. In back from left are Elijah Wyatt, Savion Dixon and Aaron Rodriguez.

