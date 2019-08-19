Welcome Week Picnic at Western

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College students, faculty and staff were treated to a Welcome Week picnic on Monday.

The picnic and fun games and activities happened out on the Western Commons area in front of the school.

Welcome Week continues Tuesday with Orientation Day in Western’s Theater. This event from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is mandatory for all students.

First day of classes is Wednesday.

The Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team hosts Central Wyoming College starting at noon on Thursday.