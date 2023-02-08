Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery.

Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18 years. When they decided to take it to a storefront, they wanted a building with historical interest. The couple has officially signed their lease on the Tomahawk Motel, in the space that was most recently Coal Train Coffee Depot. Danielle showed her excitement as she stated, “Wow, it happened. We got into the Tomahawk Motel.”

Due to the nature of manufacturing beer, the grains they use are disposable. To create a more economical footprint, Russ and Danielle have partnered with the Green River High School FFA to give all cattle those grains. This leads to less garbage on the earth and in the community.

Marty Carollo, Co-Owner of Tomahawk Motel, explained how the goal of Tomahawk these days is to provide a place for new businesses to grow and expand. He stated, “An amazing outreach of people who said, this is something that we really want. This is important to our community. We don’t have anything against our existing bars, but we want something different.”

Council Member Gary Killpack had a few questions for the couple in terms of what a microbrewery is and their higher standards. Russ explained, that they want to have a more relaxed, classy environment. Due to the nature of a microbrewery, Badass Brews will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., ensuring that their customers get home safely and drink responsibly. At this time, the brewery will be 21+.

Council Member Sherry Bushman, commended Russ and Danielle for bringing their business to a storefront. She explained that she has witnessed the environment and experience of microbreweries, and it indeed is a different environment than a regular bar.

Badass Brews will be opening its doors tomorrow, Feb. 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., with Tips Kitchen ready to serve some of its delicious food. Badass Brews will feature in-house brewed beer, seltzers, wicked tea, knockout lemonade, and homemade root beer. Their Facebook page stated, “Food is coming, but food trucks until the other business is ready.”

You can find them in the corner suite at the Tomahawk Hotel located at 98 N 1st E St. E, Green River, WY.