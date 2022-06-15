Wellbeing & Accessibility Awarded Improvement Grant

(Left to right) Accessibility and Disability Specialist Lyndsey Love, Office Assistant Torie Bertagnolli, Director of Wellbeing and Accessibility Amy Galley, and Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Ron Wild. Photo submitted by Western Wyoming Community College.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Wellbeing and Accessibility Department was recently awarded a grant from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation to assist with new accessibility features on campus. This grant, totaling $4,830.14, will purchase new tables and chairs for several Western classrooms.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Western’s Accessibility Committee continually assesses Western’s environment to ensure a fully accessible and inclusive institution where all can be assured full access to learn, work, live and thrive. This committee is made up of faculty, professionals, and paraprofessionals. Through an audit, in cooperation with the Wyoming Department of Education, Western identified accessible seating as an important classroom need. With the information from the audit, the Accessibility Committee recommended that a grant be written to the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for the purchase of accessibility seating improvements.

Western’s Accessibility and Disability Specialist Lyndsey Love stated, “The Western Accessibility Committee is excited to use Rocky Mountain Power’s generous grant to improve seating accessibility for our students and community members. The funds will help us upgrade seating in our classrooms and make our facility more welcoming to people with disabilities.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Western will be purchasing 14 adjustable desks and four oversized soft chairs with the grant proceeds. Desk heights will be adjustable, enabling students to move the tabletop up or down depending on their needs. This will allow wheelchair users and others to comfortably use a desk during class. The oversized soft chairs will offer students better accessible seating. Such seating could be used by students with orthopedic injuries or other disabilities.

When discussing the impact of the grant, Amy Galley, the Director of Wellbeing and Accessibility at Western said, “The college is always striving for a diverse, inclusive and accessible environment that meets the needs of all students and community members that participate in our programs. We are excited to partner with Rocky Mountain Power to assure all classrooms are accessible.” Through improvements like these, Western works to achieve accessibility for all within the college environment. These items will be available in Western’s classrooms at the start of the fall semester.

To learn more about Western’s Wellbeing and Accessibility Department contact Director Amy Galley at, [email protected] or call 307- 382-1645. To see all that the department offers, visit their website page: www.westernwyoming.edu/wellbeing.