Wells Fargo to close Green River branch

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Wells Fargo will be closing their Green River branch, located at 125 W Flaming Gorge Way, on Wednesday, September 30.

According to officials, the branch does not have enough traffic and the decision to close was made.

Bankers who use the Green River branch will be able to have all their banking needs met at the Rock Springs branch, located at 1400 Dewar Dr. Online options and in-person appointments will still be available in Rock Springs, and no changes will need to be made to their accounts.

The ATM at the Green River branch will be available until the building is sold, and the ATM by Ace Hardware in Green River will still be operational.