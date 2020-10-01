Wendy, can I release a painted turtle that my kids brought home? – Ask Game and Fish

Advertisement

Darrian Mechling

Although catching and raising reptiles and amphibians can be fun and educational, and is allowed for certain species in Wyoming, releasing them after they have been in captivity is illegal. Once taken into captivity, your new pet must remain a pet, for their safety and for the safety of wild populations.

Not only do pets have a low chance of survival when released into the wild, they also transmit diseases to wild populations that they contracted either before or during captivity. If at some point keeping the critter is no longer an option, consider giving it to a new owner or to a rescue.