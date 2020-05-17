Westbound I-80 exit 83 to close Monday for at least two weeks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 17, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is reminding motorist the westbound off-ramp at exit 83 on I-80 will be closed starting Monday.

Road crews from Interstate Highway Construction, Inc. have 30-days to complete the road work but are hoping to have it completed in two-weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic will need to utilize the Interstate 80 Covered Wagon Interchange at exit 85 or the Westvaco Interchange at exit 72 to access WYO 372 towards Ciner and Exxon. The Covered Wagon and Westvaco Interchanges can also be used to access WY 374 (Little America Service Road) towards Genesis Alkali and Harborlite.

WYDOT encourages industrial and mine traffic traveling from Rock Springs and Green River to utilize the Jamestown service road or the Covered Wagon Interchange to access WYO 372, to avoid the longer detour to the Westvaco Interchange.