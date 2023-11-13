Western and Sweetwater BOCES Announce New Scholarships

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) are pleased to announce three new scholarship opportunities.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 13, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) are pleased to announce three new scholarship opportunities. The three scholarships are spread across three different student experiences: non-degree seeking, returning adults, and seniors. These scholarships were approved at the April 13 Board of Trustees meeting and by the SBOCES Board of Directors at their April 25 board meeting. Western is grateful to SBOCES for their years of support and continued dedication to educating our community.

SBOCES’ initial scholarship, the Sweetwater County High School Graduate scholarship, was implemented by Western’s and SBOCES Boards of Trustees in the spring of 2007. The goal of the scholarship was to encourage Sweetwater County students to enroll in college. The scholarship specifically hoped to support students who would not enroll or finish due to the expense. The scholarship saw its first awards during the 2007-2008 academic year.

The Non-Degree Seeking Scholarship applies to Sweetwater County residents taking classes at Western. Anticipated students for this scholarship would be interested in learning a new skill or brushing up on various trends or changes within industries. The main qualifier for this scholarship is that students would need to have graduated from a Sweetwater County high school to be eligible.

The Returning Adult Scholarship provides assistance to returning adults who are 24+ years of age who live in Sweetwater County. The scholarship amount would be the same amount/structure as the Sweetwater County High School Graduate scholarship. This scholarship relies on credit hours and could be for $1,500 per semester for up to four semesters of study.

The Senior Scholarship provides seniors aged 60+ who live in Sweetwater County the opportunity to take credit courses either for personal or professional reasons. The scholarship would cover up to six credit hours at Western.

In speaking of these new scholarships, SBOCES Executive Director Dr. Bernadine Craft said, “SBOCES is extremely proud to support these exciting new scholarship opportunities for Sweetwater County residents. I’ve always believed that learning never stops and that we should all be able to pursue new knowledge and educational options regardless of where we are in life.”

For more information on these scholarships and others, visit westernwyoming.edu/aid or contact the Financial Aid Department at [email protected]. For a list of this year’s enrichment courses, visit westernwyoming.edu/enrichment.