Western and UW Offering STEAM Summer Camp

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western), in partnership with the University of Wyoming (UW) is hosting a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) camp August 7-9. This camp is for children aged 10-14 years old. The camp will take place at Western in room 1211 with a few excursions.

The STEAM camp will explore aquatic and soil ecology while hunting tardigrades in the wild. Students will be able to take the wheel in scientific exploration by conducting microbiology experiments, doing Spherobolt coding, working through challenges, and making science-art.

Western Assistant Professor of Microbiology Josh Holmes said of the camp, “I think this camp will be a fun learning experience for our rising 5th through 9th graders. Science, especially microbiology, is a fascinating field. Giving students an opportunity to engage with fieldwork and lab work will not only teach them valuable new skills but will hopefully give some a greater understanding of the educational road they wish to travel.”

The cost for the camp is $20 and space is limited. Due to the nature of the camp students will need to be dressed appropriately for field and lab work. This includes closed-toed shoes, clothes meant for exploration, and a few other items. All classroom materials will be provided.

This program is generously supported by Wyoming INBRE, Western, UW, and Sweetwater County BOCES.

To learn more about the camp or to register contact Western’s Assistant Professor of Microbiology Josh Holmes at 801-669-3517 or email [email protected].