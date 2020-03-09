Western announces International Night 2020 fundraiser

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 9, 2020) – Western Wyoming Community College will host this year’s International Night on April 8th, 2020 from 5:30-7:00 PM in the Atrium.

International Night is an opportunity for the community to join in celebrating different cultures on campus and within our local area. It is also a way for the Western Wyoming Community College International Club to fundraise in order to support its future events. The event includes a buffet-style, all-you-can-eat dinner, with authentic international food made by international students and members of the community. Attendees can purchase calligraphy pieces, hand-painted by students from various countries, as well as purchase necklaces and bracelets handmade by the students.

Western Wyoming Community College is proud of its international heritage and global character, which is reflective of Rock Springs’ own history as Wyoming’s “Home of 56 Nationalities.” International Night is an opportunity for the campus and surrounding community to celebrate that heritage and learn about the many vibrant cultures that are represented among Western’s student body.

This year Western is home to international students from Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Georgia, and several African countries, who participate in the International Club on campus.

“We enjoy sharing our culture with the students and community. The variety of foods and performances from different countries makes it a unique cultural experience,” said Yumeka Shibata, International Student Club President at Western.

The all-you-can-eat, event and performance is open to the public, there is a suggested donation of $5, seniors and children under the age of six are free. All proceeds go to the International Club on campus. For more information or questions regarding this event, please contact Bret Zerger at [email protected]